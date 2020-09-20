Man shot in the head on Chippewa Sunday afternoon

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the head at a Mobile Mart in the 3100 block of Chippewa Street.

Police said the incident happened Sunday at 5:37 p.m. Officials said he is conscious and breathing.

The investigation is ongoing.

