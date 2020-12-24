Man shot in the head Thursday under Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge

ST. LOUIS – One man was shot and killed in north St. Louis just after 12:00 a.m. on Thursday.

It happened on Mound Street at North Broadway. That’s right under the shadow of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The victim was shot in the head and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

