ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the neck Sunday at 3:07 a.m. in the 2800 block of Gravois Avenue.

Police said the 29-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical/stable condition.

So far, the investigation has found that the victim and suspect are acquaintances. The suspect shot the victim while driving after they bought narcotics.

Police said the suspect stayed at the scene and was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.