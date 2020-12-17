Man shot in the neck in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday a man was shot in the neck on Peabody Court in south St. Louis.

He was taken to the hospital in critical/unstable condition.

Police have not released any information on any arrests or what led to the shooting. FOX 2 will update this story when more information becomes available.

