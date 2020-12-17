Man shot in the neck in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday a man was shot in the neck on Peabody Court in south St. Louis.
He was taken to the hospital in critical/unstable condition.
Police have not released any information on any arrests or what led to the shooting. FOX 2 will update this story when more information becomes available.
Latest headlines:
- Snow continues to fall on Northeast US, with vaccine shipments in transit
- Actress reveals past of self-harm to help show others there’s a path out
- Bodycam video shows Cleveland Cavaliers player’s confrontation with police
- Highs in the upper 30s Thursday, day begins in the lower 20s
- East coast flights into Lambert Airport canceled due to weather