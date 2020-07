ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the leg in the 1100 block of Tamm Avenue Friday at 11:06 p.m. while standing in the street talking to his girlfriend.

Police said the 22-year-old flagged them down in the 6500 block of Manchester Avenue. The victim told police he did not see anyone shooting but thought the shots came from the corner of Tamm Avenue and Berthold Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.