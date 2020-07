ST. LOUIS – A man and woman were shot at while sitting in their car in a parking lot.

Police said the shooting happened Saturday at 10:15 p.m. in a parking lot near Cass Avenue and North 9th Street. The man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot to his left side.

The victims said the unknown black man armed with a pistol began shooting at a vehicle also on the parking lot when they realized shots were hitting their car as well.

The investigation is ongoing.