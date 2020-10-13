Man shot, killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed overnight.

The shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. on Riverview and Switzer Drive in north St. Louis. Police the man in his mid- 20’s was shot in the chest. He was rushed to an area hospital where he died.

His name was not immediately released pending his formal identification and notification of his next of kin

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the StLouis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

