ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway Wednesday evening after a man was shot and killed in a north St. Louis neighborhood.

Police say a man was shot, then involved in a car crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Bircher Boulevard and Amelia Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Police are investigating two deadly shootings Wednesday in St. Louis city limits. Earlier Wednesday, a man died, an infant was grazed and two other women were shot in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Police have not confirmed whether the shootings are connected.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling both investigations. Additional details are limited, but FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.