Man shot, killed in St. Louis city latest homicide

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating the city’s latest homicide.

Officers responded to a report of a man shot in the head in the 5600 block of Hiller Place about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Crime Scene investigators arrived shortly after, and police have not yet confirmed the victim identification. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

It’s not clear yet what led up to this, and suspect information was not released.

Fox 2 will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

