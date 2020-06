ST. LOUIS – Homocide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight in north St. Louis.

Police say he was shot around 12:45 a.m. Thursday on Lexington Avenue at Clay Avenue not far from Fairground Park and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family members.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

12:47:00AM

4100 Lexington- St Louis ,Missouri

Homicide

B/M victim of a shooting. Not conscious or breathing. Victim is deceased at the scene. pic.twitter.com/5Ax9GsOUFA — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 18, 2020