Man shot, killed outside BP gas station in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man is dead after being shot outside a busy gas station Friday morning.

The shooting happened at the BP on East Grand at North Broadway in north St. Louis. The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn’t been released.

Fox 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the location where police placed more than 40 evidence markers at the scene, the type used to identify bullet casings. We are told shots were fired inside the gas station. A car along with a gas pump was also hit.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but the police have confirmed that homicide has been requested to conduct the investigation. His identity hasn’t been released.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

UPDATE—-8/7/2020 1:06:00AM

209 E. Grand Homicide

Male victim shot multiple times. Conscious and breathing. Victim was conveyed to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Homicide handling. pic.twitter.com/2OKXbpqBfg — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 7, 2020