Man shot multiple times in Jefferson County road rage incident

FENTON, Mo. – There are new details in a Jefferson County road rage incident where a man was shot multiple times. Investigators say late Tuesday afternoon a car cut off a pick-up truck near Highway 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in Fenton.

Witnesses tell police that the truck driver followed the car to Walgreens, blocked it in, and aggressively confronted the man in the car. That’s when the man in car then pulled out a gun and began to shoot.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody.