Man shot multiple times, killed along North Grand Boulevard

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating after a 21-year old man was shot and killed
The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. Monday night along North Grand Boulevard near Carter. Police say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.
There is no word on any motives or arrests.
Do you have more information? Call police at 911. You can also send an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
