Man shot near O’Fallon Park Sunday morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the hand Sunday at 3:30 a.m. in the area of O’Fallon Park.

Police said the 24-year-old is conscious and breathing. The investigation is ongoing.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News