Man shot outside Club Europe early Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot twice in his upper body outside of Club Europe in the 700 block of North 15th Street at 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, 22, said he was hugging an acquaintance outside of the club when an altercation began. The victim said he tried to end the confrontation when the suspect shot him. He is in stable condition.

Another victim, 24, had shots fired at his driver’s side.

Police said the suspect is an unknown black man, 6 foot 1 inch, 175 pounds, between 20 and 25 years old, taper fade hair, wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

The investigation is ongoing.