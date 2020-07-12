Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,069 deaths/ 27,133 cases IL: 7,168 deaths/ 152,962 cases.

Man shot Sunday afternoon in Bevo

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the thigh Sunday at 12:43 p.m.

Police said the shooting was in the 4200 block of Neosho Street. The 22-year-old arrived at the hospital conscious and breathing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News