Man shot Sunday afternoon in Bevo

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the thigh Sunday at 12:43 p.m.
Police said the shooting was in the 4200 block of Neosho Street. The 22-year-old arrived at the hospital conscious and breathing.
The investigation is ongoing.
by: Staff WriterPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the thigh Sunday at 12:43 p.m.
Police said the shooting was in the 4200 block of Neosho Street. The 22-year-old arrived at the hospital conscious and breathing.
The investigation is ongoing.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.