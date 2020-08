ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the leg Sunday at 3:20 p.m. in the 4900 block of Margaretta Avenue.

Police found the victim in the back of a home in the 4100 block of Walbridge Place. The victim told police he was riding in a car when he heard gunhots. He got out of the car and then realized he had been hit.

Police said the victim is in critical/stable condition.

Multiple cars and buildings had bullet damage. The investigation is ongoing.