WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two suspects are charged in the shooting death of a 47-year-old man in rural Warrensburg over the weekend.

Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post that 28-year-old Brandon Nodine, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old are charged in the death of Clifford Heffele.

Munsterman said Heffele was shot several times at a rural Warrensburg home on Sunday. A second person was also shot but is expected to survive.

Nodine is charged with second-degree murder and several other counts. The 17-year-old is charged in juvenile court with first-degree murder and other counts.