ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight in north St. Louis.

The victim was shot just after 11:30 p.m. on north 13th Street at Cass Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No additional details are available at this time.

9/24/2020 11:39:00PM

13th / Cass St Louis Missouri

Adult Male victim of a shooting. Victim was conveyed to an area hospital where he died. Homicide assuming investigation. pic.twitter.com/AdNDVgqJb1 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 25, 2020