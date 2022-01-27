Man shot while driving eastbound on Poplar Street Bridge

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot late Wednesday night while driving across the Poplar Street Bridge.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the bridge. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. Several eastbound lanes of the bridge were closed as police investigated.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.