ST. LOUIS – A man was shot while driving on Jennings Station Road and Jennings Crossing near railroad tracks.

Police said the shooting happened Saturday just before 5:00 p.m. Authorities said the incident may have stemmed from road rage. The victim told police a vehicle pulled next to him while driving and opened fire. He said bullets hit the glass and he ended up injured.

The victim was treated at a hospital. The investigation is ongoing.