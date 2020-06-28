Man stabbed during argument in Central West End

ST. LOUIS – A man was stabbed in the torso Saturday at 4:05 p.m. after an argument with another man.

Police said the incident happened in the intersection of South Kingshighway Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. Police describe the suspect as a black man, 45 to 50 years old, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 5 inches, 110 pounds to 120 pounds, medium complexion, short hair, wearing a black tank top, black shorts and a yellow and blue jacket.