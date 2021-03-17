Man stabbed in Fairview Heights, Illinois Wednesday morning

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A man was stabbed in the neck at about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday near the Metro Link station on St. Clair Avenue.
Police said the 42-year-old victim was walking and talking when officers arrived at the scene. The victim told police he was stabbed while “staying in a cabin at the French Village Motel, however it is unknown what exactly occurred.”
The man was taken to a Belleville hospital for treatment and then taken to a St. Louis area hospital by ambulance.
Police said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
This investigation is ongoing.
