ST. LOUIS – An argument over money turned into a stabbing Saturday evening.

Police said the assault happened when a man and woman began arguing in their kitchen over money. During the argument, the woman stabbed the man with a knife in his left eye and cheek.

He then went to an area skating rink. At the rink, staff saw his wounds and took him to the hospital. He was listed in stable condition.

The assault happened in the 2600 block of Burd Avenue.