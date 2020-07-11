Man stabbed in the leg in Penrose Friday night

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS – A man was stabbed in the leg Friday at 11:34 p.m. in the 4600 block of Steinlage Drive.

The middle-aged man refused to cooperate any further and was taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

