Man struck and killed on I-70 in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was struck and killed on westbound I-70 near Adelaide at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday.
Officers say the driver of the car was traveling westbound on I-70 when she saw a disabled vehicle partially on the left shoulder and partially in the left lane of the highway. The driver veered to the right and struck the pedestrian who walked out into the roadway from in front of the disabled vehicle.
After impact, the driver of the car lost consciousness from the airbag deployment and hit the median.
EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead. The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition. The passenger in the car was not injured.
This investigation is ongoing.