Man sues over arrest while filming Kansas City police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City man who was prosecuted after filming two police officers who he thought were being too aggressive in their arrest of a black transgender woman is suing the city and the officers.

Roderick Reed was convicted of violating a city ordinance during the arrest in May 2019. Mayor Quinton Lucas pardoned Reed last week.

Now Reed is suing for malicious prosecution and false imprisonment. A grand jury indicted the officers for misdemeanor assault and prosecutors cited Reed’s video when charges were announced.

Reed says in his lawsuit he refused to move away because he believed the officers would kill Breona Hill.