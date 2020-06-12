Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 860 deaths/ 15,390 cases IL: 6,185 deaths/ 130,603 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of News 11

Man sues over arrest while filming Kansas City police

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City man who was prosecuted after filming two police officers who he thought were being too aggressive in their arrest of a black transgender woman is suing the city and the officers.

Roderick Reed was convicted of violating a city ordinance during the arrest in May 2019. Mayor Quinton Lucas pardoned Reed last week.

Now Reed is suing for malicious prosecution and false imprisonment. A grand jury indicted the officers for misdemeanor assault and prosecutors cited Reed’s video when charges were announced.

Reed says in his lawsuit he refused to move away because he believed the officers would kill Breona Hill.

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News