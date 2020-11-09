Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Soulard

ST. LOUIS – At about 1:30 p.m. Sunday a 29-year-old man was shot several times in the stomach and legs along Russell and 7th in south St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood.
He was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.
