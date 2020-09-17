Man suspected of multiple crimes now held in the Jefferson County Jail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A man known to police for a variety of crimes and threatening to shoot deputies in the past is now being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Dustin Bequette, was arrested by detectives late Tuesday night after he “ran away during a traffic stop in the Barnhart area.”

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has been charged with attempted robbery, kidnapping, burglary and armed criminal action.

Bequette is suspected of numerous other recent crimes in Jefferson County according to the sheriff’s office.