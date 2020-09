ST. LOUIS – A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot overnight in South City.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Shenandoah Avenue at Ohio Avenue near Fox Park.

Police say the man was conscious and breathing when he went to the hospital.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.