Man taken to hospital after being trapped in I-55 wreck

ARNOLD, Mo- Traffic on Interstate 55 has returned to normal after a late morning accident left one man trapped in his vehicle
It happened around 11:30 am on I-55 southbound near the Richardson Road exit. The vehicle was discovered on its top.
Traffic was limited to the left lanes during the lunch hour as crews investigated the scene and transported the driver to Mercy South for treatment.
The Rock Community Fire Protection District says the driver’s injuries were considered minor to moderate. There were no other passengers inside.
Arnold Police could not immediately be reached to determine the cause of the crash.