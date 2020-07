ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police are investigating after a man was badly hurt in a shooting Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Earl Drive in the Castle Point neighborhood. Police say the victim is in his 20’s. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No additional details are available at this time.

St. Louis County Police received a call just before 1:00 this morning of a shooting @10,100 block of Earl Drive in North Country person— shot in the torso transported to an area hospital condition unknown at this time. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/i17qoviuXF — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 21, 2020