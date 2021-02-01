Suspect under arrest for murder of MetroLink security guard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man is under arrest for the murder of a MetroLink security guard, according to multiple sources. The shooting happened Sunday at around 10:00 a.m. near the Delmar Loop Metro Station. Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect.

James Cook, 30, was shot in the face after responding to a reported disturbance. He confronted the person causing the disturbance, who then pulled out a gun and shot Cook.

Cook was not conscious but he was breathing when police arrived on the scene. He later died from his injury.

Cook worked for a private security firm, hired by MetroLink. He leaves behind two daughters and his wife Kimberly. There is a GoFundMe page set up to help the Cook family.

Police were looking for a suspect they described as a Black man in his 40s, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with orange letters on the back that says “football.”

CrimeStoppers has posted a reward in the amount of $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or the St. Louis Homicide Unit at 314-444-5371.