Man wanted for murder at Bridgeton Storage locker taken into custody after evading police for three months

BRIDGETON — According to our partners at the Post Dispatch a man who had remained at large for almost three months was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest in July for the killing of a man found dead in a Bridgeton storage locker. The man was taken into custody Friday, police say.

Michael Molinari, 27, has been charged in the killing of Cameron Gray, 28. Other charges include first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action, according to the criminal complaint filed by Bridgeton police. He’s being held at the St. Louis County Jail, police said.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports the shooting occurred on July 24 when Gray was installing flooring in his locker at Love’s Self Storage. The victim and suspect knew each other and were together for four hours in the locker before the shooting occurred.

Reports say Molinari used a handgun to fire one shot at Gray. He yelled at Gray already deceased, grabbed a box from the unit, and left, ramming through a gate in Gray’s vehicle on the way out.

The shooting was recorded on three different surveillance videos, along with audio recordings from rooftop cameras. At the time of the shooting, Molinari had a pending charge for possession of a controlled substance. Molinari has prior convictions for theft and sale of a controlled substance.



After the warrant was issued July 28, the suspect told Police he would meet them at a McDonald’s, but never showed up.