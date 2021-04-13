Man who went missing after police release found safe

ST. LOUIS – The search is over for a missing man with special needs and without his medication who was accidentally released by police.
The mother of 31-year-old Zachary Noland said he has been found safe.
Noland had a brain injury which has caused him to suffer from Bipolar disorder and Schizophrenia. He was hospitalized.
On Sunday, he got into a fight at South City Hospital and was taken to police headquarters.
Noland was released by police yesterday morning after they were supposedly given the wrong paperwork.