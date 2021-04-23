Man with over 2 lbs of meth arrested in Rolla after crash into creek

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri man was arrested Thursday night with over two pounds of meth and drug paraphernalia. Rolla Police say that Garrett B. Wood, 34, of Salem is facing charges for drug trafficking, and other active warrants from Greene County.
Police were called to the area of Southview and Oxford for a report of a single-vehicle crash at around 9:00 pm Thursday. They found the vehicle Wood was operating in a creek. He had injuries to his leg and police say he appeared to be intoxicated.
Wood was taken to hospitals in Rolla and then to Columbia for treatment.
If you have more information in this case then call the Rolla Police Department at (573) 308-1213 or the Rolla Police Department’s confidential tip hotline at (573) 364-0111.