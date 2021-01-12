Manatee in Florida had ‘Trump’ drawn on back

An endangered manatee swims out of a sanctuary in the warm water springs known as Three Sisters on March 9, 2016 in Crystal River, Florida, where thousands of tourists swim with the sea cows every year. Languid, whiskered and weighing as much as 1,200 pounds (545 kilograms), the bulbous Florida manatees — a subspecies of the West Indian manatees — were among the first creatures to be named by the United States as a federally endangered species in 1967, alongside the iconic bald eagle and American alligator. (KERRY SHERIDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, Fla. — State and federal wildlife officials are investigating reports of a manatee found with “Trump” drawn on its back in a Florida river. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say the aquatic mammal was spotted over the weekend in the Homosassa River in Citrus County.

Wildlife officials are looking for any information regarding the animal’s harassment. A nonprofit group that protects endangered animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Harassing a manatee is a federal crime, and is punishable by a $50,000 fine and up to one year in prison under the Endangered Species Act.

The USFWS is aware of this incident and is working closely with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. If you have any information regarding this case, please call our wildlife crime tips hotline at 1-844-397-8477 or email us at FWS_TIPS@FWS.GOV. https://t.co/ZD7aaDaoPl — South Florida FWS (@USFWSVero) January 11, 2021