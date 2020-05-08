Manchester aquatic center won’t open; other summer events canceled or modified

MANCHESTER, Mo – Summer will look a little different in Manchester this summer. The Board of Alderman voted on several closures and cancellations they say are being impacted by COVID-19 and the financial impact its caused on the city.

Here are some of the events that are being canceled and facilities that will remain closed:

The Manchester Aquatic Center – The City has chosen to close the Aquatic Center for the 2020 summer season, which includes cancelling the Manchester Stingrays swim team, swim lesson programs, and allaquatic exercise classes.



– The City has chosen to close the Aquatic Center for the 2020 summer season, which includes cancelling the Manchester Stingrays swim team, swim lesson programs, and allaquatic exercise classes. Fourth of July Celebration – The scheduled evening concert and fireworks show for the City’s Fourth ofJuly Celebration have both been cancelled.

Summer Concert & Movie Series – Both summer series have been cancelled. This also includes the cancellation of the Manchester Community Band concert series.

Additional events – The City has also chosen to cancel ArtsFest and Tons of Trucks

The City of Manchester will offer the following events with social distancing modifications in place:

Summer Camp – Continuing with summer camps is believed to be possible, but will require gathering, limits, structured groups, planned gathering zones, and alternatives to swimming.

Beerfest – Beerfest has been rescheduled for July 11, 2020. The City will be ensuring modifications to observe gathering limits and social distancing.

Memorial Day – The City will be modifying this event and livestreaming it for the community. This will include the display of our Flags of Valor, the laying of a memorial wreath, and a proclamation.

Classes – The City plans to offer summer classes including sports, fitness, arts, and senior programming after undergoing heavy modification.

You can find more information about Manchester’s closings and cancellations by heading to http://www.manchestermo.gov/parks