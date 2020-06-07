Manchester Cares community food drive aims to further kindness and compassion

ST. LOUIS – The City of Manchester partnered with Circle of Concern Food Pantry, Manchester Business Association, and Arthur Murray Dance Studio held a community food drive at Paul Schroeder Park.

The event donations food and personal hygiene items with accepted to benefit the Circle of Concern’s Food Pantry in Valley Park. The food drive is part of a new citywide community outreach initiative called “Manchester Cares” in which the city aims to facilitate a culture of kindness and compassion in the community.

Organizers say they know just how badly the COVID-19 pandemic has affected our community, and are thrilled to collaborate with so many other great organizations to give back to those in need.

In East St. Louis , Illinois The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. held the area’s largest food distribution to families in need throughout the East St. Louis / St. Clair County area. This was the 10th weekly distribution that the Urban League has held to help residents ravaged with unemployment, poverty, and uncertainty during the COVID-19 Crisis.

At Saturday’s event, more than $150,000 in items will be distributed to the community courtesy of nearly 50 sponsors. Fox 2 is one of the proud media sponsors.