ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Monday the St. Charles County Executive and other political leaders in the county requested that all businesses in the county require customers to wear cloth face coverings while shopping or enjoying activities. This plea comes after an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county over the past several weeks. Local leaders are trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in an effort to block having to go back to a lockdown status.

“It is not too late to get this resurgence under control,” President & CEO of the Greater St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce Scott Tate said. “Everyone needs to be cautious and considerate of others. Business owners can help immensely by making a mask-wearing a requirement in their establishment.”