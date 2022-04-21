ST. LOUIS – Conflux Co-Learning wants to close the skills gap and manufacturing-staffing shortage that existed before the COVID pandemic began. A 2021 study by Deloitte shows that the pandemic worsened staffing shortages in manufacturing and distribution. However, shortages existed in 2018. One factor was the lack of workers skilled to handle higher-tech jobs.

Conflux offers learning opportunities for mid-size manufacturers and distributors. It also works to connect students with an education for jobs that do not require a college degree. So, employers and schools will be at Thursday’s career fair.

Manufacturing & Distribution Career Fair

Thursday, April 21, 2022

1 – 6 p.m. CDT

Conflux Headquarters

8221 Minnesota Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63111

https://www.eventcreate.com/e/stlmdcareerfair#about