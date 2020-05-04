Many businesses reopening after Missouri’s stay-at-home order expires

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Parts of Missouri will start the re-opening process today. But a lot of owners are saying it is not going to be an all-out rush back to businesses as usual.

Governor Mike Parson is encouraging Missourians to shop local and support local businesses. But, you must practice social distancing while doing it.

Even though the statewide stay at home order has expired St. Louis City and County are still under a stay-at-home orders.

St. Charles County has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Missouri but county leaders here have decided to follow Governor Parson’s guidance

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann says the number of cases has gone down over the past 14 days.

Along with shops opening back up some major state offices will also open again and restaurants can offer dine-in services but with social distancing