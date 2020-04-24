Breaking News
IL: 1,795 deaths/39,658 cases; MO: 262 deaths/6,625 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Many businesses set to reopen in Franklin County this weekend

UNION, Mo. – Starting Friday movie theaters, gyms, bowling alleys and more in Franklin County will no longer be forced to keep their doors closed. Businesses still have to abide by the state’s stay-at-home order, with no more than 10 people gathering together.

Salons, tattoo parlors and massage studios have to stay closed because they can’t stay in compliance with the six feet dictated by the state order.

The peak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hit the area tomorrow. However, Missouri’s stay-at-home order is in effect through May 3rd.

