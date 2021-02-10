Many express condolences after former 105.7 ‘The Point’ host Thom West dies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The news of former radio host Thom West’s death was announced by 105.7 “The Point” on Tuesday. His career spanned over the past 20 years.

“We’re all shocked and truly sorry to hear of the sudden passing of Thom West this morning. Thom was an integral part of our team for many years, beloved by our crew and our listeners for his humor, kindness, and generosity. Our sincere condolences to Thom’s family and friends. Rest in peace Thom…thanks for all the laughs and for everything you meant to The Point and our extended radio community,” states a Facebook post from KPNT.

West worked in radio for over 20 years. Many people remember him as the morning co-host on the Thom & Jeff show on 105.7 The Point. He also worked on their afternoon show, at 100.7 The Viper, and his own podcast.

Many people took to social media to express their condolences:

Rest In Peace, Thom West, he had such a massive heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/djeTeuFgHa — luxstlou (@LuxStLou) February 9, 2021

This is a billboard from 1996 that Jim Campbell and myself were part of. It was right at the start of friendships with @jeffburton1057 @trishgazall and #Thom West. Very sad to hear about Thom. #RIP my friend. https://t.co/BGbStcHuIy pic.twitter.com/kcHoK6MBLF — Jamie Rivers (@JamieRivers08) February 9, 2021

Thom West was one of the most spontaneously funny & entertaining people I’ve ever known. He gave us so many laughs even when he wasn’t feeling it. A few months ago a mutual friend reconnected us & I got to catch up with my old friend… I'm so grateful I was given that opportunity — Tony Colombo (@tonycolombo971) February 9, 2021

My heart is heavy today, as I woke up to the news of the loss of Thom West. Loved listening to him on @1057thePoint, loved interacting with him & forging a friendship with him via https://t.co/xk4FOBj5aV. pic.twitter.com/4SfNXKXVp1 — Jeremy Brooks (@thevivid13) February 9, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing of Thom West. He was a St. Louis radio fixture for over a decade on @1057thePoint. It was a pleasure getting to know him, and doing a show with him was a blast. RIP. pic.twitter.com/4AsXbFPoTg — Kevin Brackett (@KevinRBrackett) February 9, 2021