Many express condolences after former 105.7 ‘The Point’ host Thom West dies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The news of former radio host Thom West’s death was announced by 105.7 “The Point” on Tuesday. His career spanned over the past 20 years.
“We’re all shocked and truly sorry to hear of the sudden passing of Thom West this morning. Thom was an integral part of our team for many years, beloved by our crew and our listeners for his humor, kindness, and generosity. Our sincere condolences to Thom’s family and friends. Rest in peace Thom…thanks for all the laughs and for everything you meant to The Point and our extended radio community,” states a Facebook post from KPNT.
West worked in radio for over 20 years. Many people remember him as the morning co-host on the Thom & Jeff show on 105.7 The Point. He also worked on their afternoon show, at 100.7 The Viper, and his own podcast.
Many people took to social media to express their condolences: