Many local Marcus Theatres reopening later this month

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many area Marcus Theatres are reopening later this moth. Masks will be required for all guests, except when eating and drinking. There are some changes to the concession stand area and capacity will be limited in the theatre.

The theater chain says that reserved seats will allow groups to sit together. But, capacity is limited. There will be two empty seats between groups for social distancing. See all protocols here. Check to see the new movies coming to a theatre near you here.

List of available opening dates by local locations:

Arnold Cinema – Arnold, MO Opening Friday, August 28

Cape West Cinema – Cape Girardeau, MO Opening Friday, August 21

Chesterfield Cinema – Chesterfield, MO Opening Friday, August 28

Des Peres Cinema – Des Peres, MO Opening Friday, August 28

Eagles’ Landing Cinema – Lake Ozark, MO Opening Friday, August 21

Mid-Rivers Cinema – St. Peters, MO Opening Date Coming Soon.

Ronnie’s Cinema + IMAX – St. Louis, MO Opening Friday, August 28

St. Charles Cinema – St. Charles, MO Opening Friday, August 21

Town Square Cinema – Dardenne Prairie, MO Opening Friday, August 28

O’Fallon Cinema – O’Fallon, IL Opening Friday, August 28

St. Clair Cinema – Fairview Heights, IL Opening Date Coming Soon