Many MERS Missouri Goodwill stores reopening Thursday

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Many people have been working on cleaning their homes over the past 45 days. Missouri’s stay-at-home orders have expired and some businesses are reopening.

MERS Missouri Goodwill Industries has announced that they will reopen 23 of its 44 retail stores Thursday. They are asking customers to hold onto donations that have built up. They expect heavy traffic over the next few weeks.

The locations will have reduced hours, opening from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. The reduced operating hours will allow them time to clean the stores.

St. Louis City and County remain under stay-at-home orders until May 18. No announcement has been made on when stores in those locations will reopen.

St. Charles County, MO Stores

Lake St. Louis, MO – 913 Robert Raymond Dr.

O’Fallon, MO – 1210 Hwy. K

St. Charles, MO – 2420 West Clay St.

St. Peters, MO – 620 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.

St. Peters, MO – 3551 Harvester Rd.

Donation Xpress – 635 Salt Lick Rd.

Jefferson County, MO Stores

Arnold, MO – 3616 Richardson Way

Fenton, MO – 99 Old Sugar Creek Rd.

Festus, MO – 1255 N. Truman Blvd.

Outlying Missouri Stores

Cape Girardeau, MO – 250 Silver Springs Rd.

Columbia, MO – 1405 Grindstone

Farmington, MO – 696 Potosi St.

Hannibal, MO – 3503 Stardust Dr.

Jefferson City, MO – 2821 S. Ten Mile Rd.

Moberly, MO – 1600 N Morley St.

Ozark, MO – 1551 W. South St.

Poplar Bluff, MO – 1335 N. Westwood Blvd.

Rolla, MO – 1304 Forum Dr.

St. Robert, MO – 220 Marshall Dr. #5

Sikeston, MO – 608 Brunt Blvd.

Springfield, MO – 3151 S. Kansas

Springfield, MO – 425 S. Western 65802

Washington, MO – 2030 Phoenix Center