ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many local McDonald’s franchise owners will help the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis feed families in need. The McDonald’s Metro Co-Op represents 160 restaurants in the St. Louis region. They donated 1,100 cases of food worth $45,000.

The donation will be part of a food and toiletries giveaway. It is this Saturday from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Jamestown Mall.