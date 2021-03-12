Many St. Louis teachers and school staff to get COVID vaccine next week

ST. LOUIS, MO. – More than 2,000 St. Louis Public School District staff members will begin receiving COVID vaccinations starting Monday. The school district has also extended an invitation to area educators from charter, private and parochial schools. The vaccination effort is targeted to educators and is by appointment only.
The vaccination appointments will be from March 15 to 19 at Vashon High School. Vashon students studying in-person will temporarily return to virtual learning for the week.
“We are pleased to be able to offer this measure of protection for our staff and the greater community of educators in the interest of increasing the safety of all staff and students,” writes Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams.
Army National Guard and the Urban League of Greater St. Louis are helping to put the event together. Walmart is also helping to provide additional vaccine support.
See the St. Louis Public School District’s COVID-19 data dashboard here.