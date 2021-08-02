Many travelers delayed after Spirit Airlines flights canceled

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Spirit Airlines is dealing with major delays which has passengers scrambling to re-book. According to the Orlando Sentinel travelers had their flights canceled both Saturday and Sunday leaving some stuck at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Passengers say the delays stemmed from pilots who walked off the job, but a spokesman for the airlines says there was no strike. In all 37 flights were canceled at Fort Lauderdale’s airport as of Sunday afternoon, 34 were spirit airlines flights.