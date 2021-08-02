Many travelers delayed after Spirit Airlines flights canceled

A Spirit airlines plane is seen at the Las Vegas International Airport (LAS) gate on August 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Spirit Airlines is dealing with major delays which has passengers scrambling to re-book. According to the Orlando Sentinel travelers had their flights canceled both Saturday and Sunday leaving some stuck at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Passengers say the delays stemmed from pilots who walked off the job, but a spokesman for the airlines says there was no strike. In all 37 flights were canceled at Fort Lauderdale’s airport as of Sunday afternoon, 34 were spirit airlines flights.

There are no flights going out. Not just in Orlando but throughout the country. Pilots are on strike till Monday. #spiritstrike #spiritairlines #spirit #flightsCanceled pic.twitter.com/Dzt2cjzQHD — Matilda Lucas (@chilumat) August 1, 2021

This is at MCO. Flights cancelled and people suffering in hot airports during a PANDEMIC. Phone line is not answered and only one agent assisting with CANCELLED FLIGHTS!! @SpiritAirlines DO YOUR JOB!😡 pic.twitter.com/kwMwk4eun2 — Aysha Becerra (@love_ur_self130) August 2, 2021