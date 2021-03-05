Many will need to dial all 10 digits before calling soon

Nearly half the calls made to US cell phones in 2019 will be spam, according to a study by First Orion referenced in a Federal Communications Commission report Thursday.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You will probably need to dial a “1” before you place a phone call in the future. There are 82 area codes in the United States that will be converted from seven digits to ten.

Anyone in these area codes will have to dial “1 + area code + telephone number.” All calls that are currently dialed with seven digits will need to be dialed using ten digits.

There are 37 states impacted by this order. You can see each state and area code affected in the documents posted below. This will change how people dial in Missouri area codes 314, 417, 660, and 816. In Illinois, the area codes affected are 309, 618, and 708.

Your carrier will start notifying you in April but you may not have to do anything until October 2021. This is when phone carriers can start implementing the new rules for dialing. The official deadline for carriers to implement the rule is July 15, 2022.

T-Mobile says that they have already implemented these changes in portions of Illinois. AT&T has also posted a list of states that require a ten-digit area code.

You will also need to update the settings for automated systems that rely on phone numbers. These include fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, fire or burglar alarm and, security systems, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, and more,

The FCC approved the designation of 988 as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code for the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline. This started a change in the way carriers use the network to make sure customers can dial 988 to reach the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255. The order made ten-digit dialing mandatory.

Call your local service provider for more information or visit the FCC’s website.