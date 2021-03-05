Many will need to dial all 10 digits before calling soon

News

82 area codes in 37 states impacted by FCC order

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nearly half the calls made to US cell phones in 2019 will be spam, according to a study by First Orion referenced in a Federal Communications Commission report Thursday.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You will probably need to dial a “1” before you place a phone call in the future. There are 82 area codes in the United States that will be converted from seven digits to ten.

Anyone in these area codes will have to dial “1 + area code + telephone number.” All calls that are currently dialed with seven digits will need to be dialed using ten digits.

There are 37 states impacted by this order. You can see each state and area code affected in the documents posted below. This will change how people dial in Missouri area codes 314, 417, 660, and 816. In Illinois, the area codes affected are 309, 618, and 708.

Your carrier will start notifying you in April but you may not have to do anything until October 2021. This is when phone carriers can start implementing the new rules for dialing. The official deadline for carriers to implement the rule is July 15, 2022.

T-Mobile says that they have already implemented these changes in portions of Illinois. AT&T has also posted a list of states that require a ten-digit area code.

You will also need to update the settings for automated systems that rely on phone numbers. These include fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, fire or burglar alarm and, security systems, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, and more,

The FCC approved the designation of 988 as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code for the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline. This started a change in the way carriers use the network to make sure customers can dial 988 to reach the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255. The order made ten-digit dialing mandatory.

Call your local service provider for more information or visit the FCC’s website.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News